2 accused of robbing 4 businesses

Booked into Shreveport City Jail were 26-year-old Christopher K. Dumas on five counts of armed robbery with a firearm and 35-year-old Stafford King Jr. on one count of armed robbery. Their arrests came as a result of a patrol officer noticing a silver Nissan Versa that matched the description of the car used in a number of recent armed robberies in Shreveport, authorities said.

