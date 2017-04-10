$100 million cancer treatment center to be built in New Orleans
Provision Healthcare will build a $100 million cancer treatment center in New Orleans, company officials and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today. The 30,000-square-foot Louisiana Proton Therapy Center will be developed at University Medical Center New Orleans, in partnership with UMC, LSU Health Sciences Center, and LCMC Health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Fri
|Truth
|31
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
|Rutherford House
|Apr 17
|Iwanttoknow
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC