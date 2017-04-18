1 arrested, 1 sought after police chase in Sheveport

A person is in custody and another is on the run after leading Louisiana State Police on a brief car chase resulting in shots fired Sunday morning in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood. It all started near Interstate 20 and Greenwood Road around 5 a.m. when a state trooper tried to pull over the driver of a burgundy Toyota corolla for a traffic violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.