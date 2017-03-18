Wilma Joyce Bidwell Alexander July 20...

Wilma Joyce Bidwell Alexander July 20, 1939 - " March 13, 2017 Shreveport, la

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Natchitoches Times

Home a o Obituaries a o WILMA JOYCE BIDWELL ALEXANDER JULY 20, 1939 - MARCH 13, 2017 SHREVEPORT, LA a o Notice : Undefined property: stdClass::$name in eval() : eval()'d code ). Notice : Undefined property: stdClass::$name in eval() : eval()'d code ).

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? Mar 15 Anonymous 1
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Mar 12 Cynthiajackson 22
Brandon Winn Mar 11 Jana 1
krewe Mar 10 southern belle 1
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Mar 5 BunkieHDO 43
Governor's fund raiser Mar 4 WoodJaBlowMe 2
Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13) Feb 28 Smilesmile 5
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,375 • Total comments across all topics: 279,651,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC