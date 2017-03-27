We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments because past generations wanted them?

The confederate monument of Robert E. Lee at Lee Cirle in New Orleans Monday, March 27, 2017. Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com / [email protected] One is tempted to tell the lawmaker trying to force New Orleans to keep all its monuments to white supremacy and secession that if he likes them so much, he should haul those monuments up to his hometown of Shreveport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.