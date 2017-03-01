Two Shreveport brothers arrested for meth and marijuana
Brothers from the Shreveport area were arrested Feb. 28 when state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents notified Union Parish sheriff's deputies that they were holding the suspects because possible drug use was suspected. The agents were checking fishing licenses at the Bernice Ramp, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor's fund raiser
|5 hr
|Bayou Rapides res...
|1
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Feb 28
|Smilesmile
|5
|Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G...
|Feb 27
|doing me
|1
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
|DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15)
|Feb 24
|Chicago Fire
|59
|Special legislative session
|Feb 24
|Whaaaaaaaat
|2
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|Feb 19
|Alexadria Resident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC