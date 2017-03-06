Two males seriously hurt when 2 motor...

Two males seriously hurt when 2 motorcycles, car collide

A wreck involving a car and two motorcycles has sent two people to a hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, authorities say. It happened at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Blom Boulevard in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

