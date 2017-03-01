Truck goes airborne during police chase in Webster Parish / KSLA, CNN
According to the Advocate , KSLA in Shreveport reported that 18-year-old Kevonte Austin, walked off of a work release job in Caddo Parish. Austin was able to steal a truck and led police on a chase that ended in the small town of Dixie Inn in Webster Parish.
