Tracking showers once again as we warm up
As temperatures rise through Saturday, Louisiana State Climatologist Barry Keim points out several Louisiana cities have experienced their warmest observations on record from January 1st through this past Tuesday--so there's that. These include Shreveport, Alexandria, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, and Slidell.
