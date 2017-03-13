Tom Gresham's Gun Talk Adds Three New...

Tom Gresham's Gun Talk Adds Three New Stations

Read more: AmmoLand

MANDEVILLE, La. - - Tom Gresham's Gun Talk Radio is excited to announce the addition of three new stations! Currently airing on WBLF AM in State College, PA, Gun Talk will now be available to listeners in the Altoona, PA area Sundays from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Additionally, KEEL AM in Shreveport, LA will simulcast Gun Talk on KEEL 101.7 FM Sundays from 1p.m. - 4 p.m. Central, further reaching listeners in the Shreveport area.

Shreveport, LA

