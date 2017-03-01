The Shreveport Water Works Museum

The Shreveport Water Works Museum

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

In December 2016, Secretary of State Tom Schedler announced that state funding would be cut off for The Spring Street Museum, The Shreveport Water Works Museum and the Shreveport Railroad Museum at the end of the year. Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler stepped in and secured an extension from the Secretary of State to keep the museums open until the end of February 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) 19 hr BunkieHDO 43
Governor's fund raiser Sat WoodJaBlowMe 2
Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13) Feb 28 Smilesmile 5
News Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G... Feb 27 doing me 1
News Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10) Feb 25 Davis 39
DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15) Feb 24 Chicago Fire 59
Special legislative session Feb 24 Whaaaaaaaat 2
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,710 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC