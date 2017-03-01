In December 2016, Secretary of State Tom Schedler announced that state funding would be cut off for The Spring Street Museum, The Shreveport Water Works Museum and the Shreveport Railroad Museum at the end of the year. Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler stepped in and secured an extension from the Secretary of State to keep the museums open until the end of February 2017.

