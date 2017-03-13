Storm watch means get ready; a warning means take shelter
A watch can cover a very large area, several states at times, and can be in effect for several hours. "You need to make sure you know where your safety place is," said Michael Berry, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Shreveport.
