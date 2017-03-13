Storm watch means get ready; a warnin...

Storm watch means get ready; a warning means take shelter

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

A watch can cover a very large area, several states at times, and can be in effect for several hours. "You need to make sure you know where your safety place is," said Michael Berry, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Shreveport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) 22 hr Cynthiajackson 22
Brandon Winn Sat Jana 1
krewe Mar 10 southern belle 1
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Mar 5 BunkieHDO 43
Governor's fund raiser Mar 4 WoodJaBlowMe 2
Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13) Feb 28 Smilesmile 5
News Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G... Feb 27 doing me 1
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,833 • Total comments across all topics: 279,527,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC