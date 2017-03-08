SPD investigating shooting on Pines Road

Shreveport police responded to a call of a shooting about 12:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Pines Road between Jefferson Paige Road and La Fleur Drive. Police say the victim was walking near the Brookshires on the sidewalk and shot once in the stomach and hand by someone in a black car driving south.

