So many requests, so little money, Louisiana legislators say
Last year, the Louisiana Legislature approved its annual laundry list of capital expenditures projects for state agencies and municipalities. Upon revisiting the list Tuesday , members of the House Ways and Means Committee issued a warning: Many are not going to make it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baseball parks
|Wed
|Parent
|1
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar 24
|ardith
|1
|Biggest slut from Blanchard (Feb '14)
|Mar 23
|Idontknow
|7
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mar 20
|Corky
|3
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Mar 19
|fiapoly
|23
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|39
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 19
|Alexadria Resident
|45
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC