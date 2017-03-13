Shreveport schools targeted for impro...

Shreveport schools targeted for improvement, not takeover

Louisiana's education superintendent has signed a three-year agreement with the Caddo Parish School Board aimed at improving 14 low-performing schools in Shreveport. Superintendent of Education John White announced the establishment of the Caddo Transformation Next Zone, which sets performance goals and improvement plans for the schools.

