Shreveport schools targeted for improvement, not takeover
Louisiana's education superintendent has signed a three-year agreement with the Caddo Parish School Board aimed at improving 14 low-performing schools in Shreveport. Superintendent of Education John White announced the establishment of the Caddo Transformation Next Zone, which sets performance goals and improvement plans for the schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|13 min
|Woeker at copelands
|44
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Mar 12
|Cynthiajackson
|22
|Brandon Winn
|Mar 11
|Jana
|1
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Feb 28
|Smilesmile
|5
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC