Shreveport Police Department)

Thursday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

U.S. Marshals and Shreveport police are searching in West Shreveport for a man wanted out of Ouachita Parish on 2 counts of attempted murder. Shreveport police K9 units were called to assist agents with the U.S. Marshals Office in the search for 22-year-old Donovan Williams Thursday morning at the Treetop Apartments on Rasberry Lane.

