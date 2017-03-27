Shreveport Police Department)

U.S. Marshals and Shreveport police are searching in West Shreveport for a man wanted out of Ouachita Parish on 2 counts of attempted murder. Shreveport police K9 units were called to assist agents with the U.S. Marshals Office in the search for 22-year-old Donovan Williams Thursday morning at the Treetop Apartments on Rasberry Lane.

