Shreveport church holds 4th annual First Responders Appreciation Day service
All law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel are invited to the 4th Annual First Responders Appreciation Day at the Shreveport Baptist Temple at 288 Flournoy-Lucas Rd. near I-49. United States Congressman Mike Johnson and Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler are expected to speak during the special service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|Cynthiajackson
|22
|Brandon Winn
|Sat
|Jana
|1
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 5
|BunkieHDO
|43
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Feb 28
|Smilesmile
|5
|Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G...
|Feb 27
|doing me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC