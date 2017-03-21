Shots fired in armed robbery of Shrev...

Shots fired in armed robbery of Shreveport cell phone store, search on for suspect

Monday

Shots were fired at a gunman who robbed a West Cedar Grove cell phone store Monday morning as he fled the scene of the crime. Officers were called to the Meemos Wireless & More in the 800 block of W. 70th Street just before 11 a.m. after the man came into the store with a gun and demanded cell phones and accessories.

