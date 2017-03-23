Shelby County Sheriff's Office: Missi...

Shelby County Sheriff's Office: Missing juvenille from Louisiana turns herself in

A female juvenile who has been missing from Shreveport, LA since Dec.19, 2016, turned herself into the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Saturday morning. According to Shelby County Sheriff Willis Blackwell, around 10:47 a.m. Natalyia Theresa Rogers entered the SCSO and spoke with Deputy Peter Davis.

