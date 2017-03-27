Seven former deputies sent to prison in Iberia Sheriff's Office investigation
Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal was found not guilty on all of the four counts he was being charged with following his trial at the US District Court in Shreveport, La. But 10 of his deputies pleaded guilty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baseball parks
|3 hr
|Parent
|1
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar 24
|ardith
|1
|Biggest slut from Blanchard (Feb '14)
|Mar 23
|Idontknow
|7
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mar 20
|Corky
|3
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Mar 19
|fiapoly
|23
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|39
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 19
|Alexadria Resident
|45
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC