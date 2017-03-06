Second of 3 convicted in attack, robbery of Shreveport man
A Shreveport man is facing up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to simple robbery on Monday just minutes before a jury was about to deliberate. The Caddo Parish District Attorney's office says 19-year-old Cortez Waddles admitted to his role after a 23-year-old man was attacked and robbed by three men outside a Shreveport convenience store in January 2016.
