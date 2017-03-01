School bus hits pole, 1 student sent ...

School bus hits pole, 1 student sent to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

One girl is on her way to a Shreveport hospital after the Caddo Parish school bus she was in hit a pole. It happened around 8 a.m. in the parking lot of Mall St. Vincent near the mall's Sears anchor store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Governor's fund raiser 2 hr Bayou Rapides res... 1
Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13) Feb 28 Smilesmile 5
News Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G... Feb 27 doing me 1
News Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10) Feb 25 Davis 39
DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15) Feb 24 Chicago Fire 59
Special legislative session Feb 24 Whaaaaaaaat 2
Blocked Street parking downtown Feb 19 Alexadria Resident 2
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Caddo Parish was issued at March 02 at 10:10AM CST

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,427 • Total comments across all topics: 279,266,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC