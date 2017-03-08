Remembering The March 2016 Flooding-Experts Say It Can Happen Again
The 3 days of rain that followed would produce one of the most prolific flood disasters parts of our area have ever seen. "I've been in the business over 25 years, worked in several different markets, Texas Oklahoma and now Louisiana, the event of last year was just unprecedented."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 5
|BunkieHDO
|43
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Feb 28
|Smilesmile
|5
|Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G...
|Feb 27
|doing me
|1
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
|DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15)
|Feb 24
|Chicago Fire
|59
|Special legislative session
|Feb 24
|Whaaaaaaaat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC