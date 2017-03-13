Project moving forward to replace Jimmie Davis Bridge
Louisiana highway officials say plans to replace Jimmie Davis Bridge, a major connector between Bossier City and Shreveport, are moving forward. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced in June that plans to rehabilitate the Louisiana Highway 511 bridge across Red River had been scrapped and the state would move forward with replacing the span.
