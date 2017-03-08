Porch package thief robs Little Leaguers of their uniforms
Package thieves targeted a Shreveport house, robbing Little Leaguers of their uniforms just weeks before the start of their season. "I had a sick feeling in my stomach," Beaux Waddell said.
