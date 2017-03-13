Police take man into custody after SU...

Police take man into custody after SUV hits child in Shreveport

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A child was hit by a vehicle the evening of March 16 in Shreveport. The major hit-and-run accident happened at 5:10 p.m. March 16 at Hollywood at Broadway avenues in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? Wed Anonymous 1
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Mar 12 Cynthiajackson 22
Brandon Winn Mar 11 Jana 1
krewe Mar 10 southern belle 1
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Mar 5 BunkieHDO 43
Governor's fund raiser Mar 4 WoodJaBlowMe 2
Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13) Feb 28 Smilesmile 5
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,159 • Total comments across all topics: 279,621,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC