Police file two new charges against burglary suspect
A man already accused of breaking into a Shreveport restaurant and brewery now is charged in connection with two other burglaries. Detectives now think 38-year-old Morris Edwards III, of Shreveport, also is responsible for breaking into Superior Bar and Grill in the 6100 block of Line Avenue and the Brewniverse beverage store in the 800 block of Pierremont Road on Feb. 2. In both cases, police Cpl.
