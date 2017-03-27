Organization preps for Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Project Celebration helps victims of sexual assault and their families enhance their ability to live successfully in the community through education, advocacy and collaboration of all available resources. "So what we do here at Project Celebration is work with community partners to try to eradicate that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baseball parks
|42 min
|Parent
|1
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar 24
|ardith
|1
|Biggest slut from Blanchard (Feb '14)
|Mar 23
|Idontknow
|7
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mar 20
|Corky
|3
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Mar 19
|fiapoly
|23
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|39
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 19
|Alexadria Resident
|45
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC