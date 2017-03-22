Operation Support Our Troops, Inc. in need of donations
The Shreveport chapter of Operation Support Our Troops Inc. are getting ready to pack its Easter shipment to troops overseas this weekend. "Our contributions both of items and monetary have slowed up in recent years.
