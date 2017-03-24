More
One vehicle can be seen on its side on the inside lane of eastbound I-20 near Lakeshore Drive, traffic cameras show. One person was taken to University Health in Shreveport after a Honda Accord rolled over, Shreveport police Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Sun
|BunkieHDO
|43
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Feb 28
|Smilesmile
|5
|Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G...
|Feb 27
|doing me
|1
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
|DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15)
|Feb 24
|Chicago Fire
|59
|Special legislative session
|Feb 24
|Whaaaaaaaat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC