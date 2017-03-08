Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards stopped in Shreveport Wednesday to try to help mend fences between LSU Health's medical school and BRF, its management company. The same day, state Sen. Greg Tarver called upon the Louisiana attorney general to look into the possibility of Medicaid fraud at University Health and alleged it owes $6.5 million to LSU.

