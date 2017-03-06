Minden man gets 15 years for selling company pickup, trailers
A Minden man must serve 15 months in prison for selling his employer's equipment and pocketing the money for himself. Brian C. Campbell, 41, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.
