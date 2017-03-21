Man killed in US 80 wreck ID'd as Bossier schools employee
A Shreveport resident is the man who died in a one-vehicle wreck Monday morning in Bossier Parish, authorities say. Killed was 68-year-old Frederick Ogunyemi, a facilitator with Bossier School District's social services division who had worked for the district for 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mon
|Corky
|3
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Sun
|fiapoly
|23
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|Sun
|anonymous
|39
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Alexadria Resident
|45
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|Brandon Winn
|Mar 11
|Jana
|1
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC