Man killed, another hurt in home inva...

Man killed, another hurt in home invasion; police ID suspect

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Shreveport police just released the identity of a man being sought in connection a home invasion robbery Thursday morning that left one person dead and another wounded. Authorities are looking for 27-year-old Allen Martin, of the 6000 block of Lexington Avenue in Shreveport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? Wed LAsweetpotatoes 1
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Mar 12 Cynthiajackson 22
Brandon Winn Mar 11 Jana 1
krewe Mar 10 southern belle 1
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Mar 5 BunkieHDO 43
Governor's fund raiser Mar 4 WoodJaBlowMe 2
Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13) Feb 28 Smilesmile 5
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,611 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC