Legislation seeks to protect military monuments
A bill filed for the regular session seeks to protect Louisiana's military monuments, including controversial confederate statues. Shreveport Representative Thomas Carmody authored the legislation that would prohibit state and local governments from removing, relocating, or destroying a memorial that commemorates wars in US history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.
