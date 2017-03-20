LABI officials traveling the state ahead of legislative session
Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President and CEO Stephen Waguespack will crisscross the state ahead of the upcoming legislative session to offer the perspective of the statewide business community on key state issues facing Louisiana. LABI is hosting a series of legislative outlook sessions with chambers across the state.
