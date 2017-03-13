Kick Butts Day highlights smoking ces...

Kick Butts Day highlights smoking cessation efforts in LA

Organizers say the observance started in 1996 as a day of activism to empower youths to stand out, speak up and seize control against Big Tobacco. By hosting "kick butts" events throughout the country, including many in Louisiana, the organization aims to explain the dangers of cigarettes to this young, vulnerable audience.

