Kick Butts Day highlights smoking cessation efforts in LA
Organizers say the observance started in 1996 as a day of activism to empower youths to stand out, speak up and seize control against Big Tobacco. By hosting "kick butts" events throughout the country, including many in Louisiana, the organization aims to explain the dangers of cigarettes to this young, vulnerable audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Wed
|LAsweetpotatoes
|1
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Mar 12
|Cynthiajackson
|22
|Brandon Winn
|Mar 11
|Jana
|1
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 5
|BunkieHDO
|43
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Feb 28
|Smilesmile
|5
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC