Highland house destroyed in fire, cause under investigation

Shreveport firefighters are working to figure out what sparked a fire that destroyed a house in the city's Highland neighborhood early Sunday morning. Fire officials on the scene say the fire caused heavy damage to the house and is being considered a total loss.

