Gun expert: Chasing, shooting at a robber endangers others
During the recent robberies of two Shreveport businesses, the Citgo on Greenwood Road and Meemo's Wireless and More, someone inside the stores chased after the robber and fired shots. But the gunplay raises questions about a business owner's rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mon
|Corky
|3
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Sun
|fiapoly
|23
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|Sun
|anonymous
|39
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Alexadria Resident
|45
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|Brandon Winn
|Mar 11
|Jana
|1
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC