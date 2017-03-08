GiRLS GLOW 2.0 promoting STEM careers on Saturday
The National Weather Service in Shreveport will bring together women in STEM careers across the region this Saturday with their GiRLS GLOW 2.0, or Girls Really Love Science and Girls Really Love Weather event. The event is free and open to children of all ages.
