Geaux Bald: Shaving heads for cancer research
SHREVEPORT, LA - More than 25 volunteers "braved the shave" on Friday in the name of cancer research. Medical students at LSU Health have raised more than $40,000 for the St. Baldrick's Foundation during their annual 'Geaux Bald' event.
