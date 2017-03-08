Geaux Bald: Shaving heads for cancer ...

Geaux Bald: Shaving heads for cancer research

SHREVEPORT, LA - More than 25 volunteers "braved the shave" on Friday in the name of cancer research. Medical students at LSU Health have raised more than $40,000 for the St. Baldrick's Foundation during their annual 'Geaux Bald' event.

