Four-parish investigation of ATV thefts leads to 7 arrests
Natchitoches sheriff's deputies got a report at 5:03 p.m. Jan. 21 about the overnight theft of the 2017 Yamaha Kodiak 700s, with a combined value of $14,000, from a shed at a farm in the 1700 block of Louisiana Highway 485 near Powhatan. Over the next six weeks, detectives went to Caddo, Red River and Sabine parishes in an attempt to interview some people of interest in the case, said Detective Greg Dunn, chief of investigations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|10 hr
|LAsweetpotatoes
|1
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Mar 12
|Cynthiajackson
|22
|Brandon Winn
|Mar 11
|Jana
|1
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 5
|BunkieHDO
|43
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Feb 28
|Smilesmile
|5
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC