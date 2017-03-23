First Alert Forecast: Wind Advisory in effect through this evening; strong storms late tonight
We've certainly seen better Friday weather with the gusty winds wasting no time in arriving to Southwest Louisiana this morning. Look for sustained south winds of 15 to 25 mph, occasionally gust as high as 35 mph this afternoon which would be near tropical storm force wind gusts.
