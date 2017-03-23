Fire burns house in Shreveport
A new program to help teenagers understand the problems of human trafficking, social media safety and online solicitation is taking shape in Calcasieu Parish. A new program to help teenagers understand the problems of human trafficking, social media safety and online solicitation is taking shape in Calcasieu Parish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biggest slut from Blanchard (Feb '14)
|18 hr
|Idontknow
|7
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mar 20
|Corky
|3
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Mar 19
|fiapoly
|23
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|39
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 19
|Alexadria Resident
|45
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|Brandon Winn
|Mar 11
|Jana
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC