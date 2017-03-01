Female's body found in woods; police say no sign of foul play

Police say they have found no evidence of foul play in the death of a female whose body was discovered in Shreveport. The remains were discovered at 2:03 p.m. Thursday in woods on the north side of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop between Wallace Lake Road and Metroplex Drive, according to a detective on the scene and Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.