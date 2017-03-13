Father of recovering hit-and-run victim speaks about son's recovery

Father of recovering hit-and-run victim speaks about son's recov - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports ARRESTED: Floyd Scroggins, 55, of Shreveport. Charges pending against him are one count each of vehicular negligent injury, hit-and-run, obstruction of justice, driving with a suspended driver's license and having no insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.