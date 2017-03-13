Drug investigation, 5 traffic stops net 7 arrests in DeSoto
Three people remain in DeSoto Parish Detention Center and four more are out on bond in the wake of a narcotics investigation and five unrelated traffic stops in DeSoto Parish, the sheriff's office reports. 9:30 a.m.: Sheriff's narcotics agents were investigating a residence in the area of Century Circle in Mansfield when they arrested 39-year-old Danny Lee Jackson, of Mansfield.
