Drug investigation, 5 traffic stops net 7 arrests in DeSoto

Three people remain in DeSoto Parish Detention Center and four more are out on bond in the wake of a narcotics investigation and five unrelated traffic stops in DeSoto Parish, the sheriff's office reports. 9:30 a.m.: Sheriff's narcotics agents were investigating a residence in the area of Century Circle in Mansfield when they arrested 39-year-old Danny Lee Jackson, of Mansfield.

