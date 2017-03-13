Driver flown by helicopter to hospita...

Driver flown by helicopter to hospital with life-threatening injuries

One person was sent to a Shreveport hospital by helicopter after a car left the road and flipped over in Caddo Parish. Deputies on the scene said that the driver crossed over the median, struck a guardrail went through a small ditch, hitting the embankment and rolled his vehicle on its top.

