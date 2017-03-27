Donovan Williams, 22

Multiple agencies worked together to find and arrest 22-year-old Donovan Williams just before 1 a.m. at the Huntington Park Shopping Center in the 6700 block of Pines Road. Officers from the Shreveport Police Department, Bossier City Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and the United States Marshal's Fugitive Task Force searched for Williams Thursday after he managed to elude authorities near Pines Road Road at West 70th Street that morning.

