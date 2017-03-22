Crews respond to house fire in 800 block of Havens Road.
According to the department, a man and woman were found unresponsive in their home in the 800 block of Havens Road between Grimmett Drive and North Market Street near Northwest Louisiana Technical College. The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
